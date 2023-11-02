"Open campus with no boundary or bifurcation at the Indian Institute of Technology Varanasi (IIT BHU) is the reason behind outsiders entering the campus and such incidents growing in number," claims Abhishek Kumar, who is pursuing his Master's in Civil Engineering from the institute. Speaking to EdexLive while participating in the protest, he said that the director of the institute has agreed to speak to the survivor and the talks will be underway in a short while.

To recall, a shocking incident of sexual harassment and molestation has come to light from IIT BHU, wherein, a student was allegedly molested and stripped by three motorcycle-borne men, who also recorded a video of the act, near her hostel. Following the incident, hundreds of students gathered near IIT BHU's Rajputana Hostel and protested against the incident, reported PTI.

The students demand a closed campus as the existing open campus results in putting the safety of students in question. Breaking it down further, Abhishek said, "Banaras Hindu University (BHU), IIT and Institute of Management Studies (IMS) are in three different buildings in one campus with no bifurcation. Being an open campus, anyone is allowed into the varsity."

"Recently there was a fight between IIT hostellers and outsiders in the mess. And in 2018, a student of BHU was allegedly molested by outsiders," he recalls, claiming that the students of IIT BHU campus experience incidents of eve-teasing and misbehaviour frequently.

"Another concern is security. The security department is managed by the proctor and the guards don't work properly," Abhishek alleges, stating that there are fewer guards. Additionally, "There are no proper street lights on many roads which create problems during night," he adds.

