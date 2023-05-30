Schools in Kerala's Kottayam district are in the final stage of preparation for the new academic year. While the enrolment of children in Class I is progressing through the Sampoorna website of the state's education department, arrangements are being made to welcome the children back to school after the summer vacation.

The District Education Department officials informed that the distribution of school uniforms has been completed and that the distribution of textbooks would be completed before May 31. More than 12 lakh textbooks are needed in the district this year, out of which, 98 per cent have been distributed so far. The training for teachers also has been completed, said Subin Paul, Deputy Director of Education (DDE), Kottayam, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, inspections are being carried out in schools by the Education Department officials to check the fitness of the buildings, vehicles and facilities available, including the condition of kitchens. The authorities are also inspecting the cleanliness of drinking water sources. The task was supposed to be completed on May 29, but would continue till May 31, the DDE informed.

How else are they gearing up?

Financial assistance is also being provided to schools for emergency repair work, cleaning activities and the district-level Pravesanolsavam (entrance ceremony). All high schools and higher secondary schools in the district panchayat are being provided assistance under the Vidyakiranam scheme.

The process of issuing fitness certificates for school buildings is also progressing under the engineering wing of the local self-government department. Out of the 913 government and government-aided schools, including technical and special schools, in the district, the majority of schools have received fitness certificates, while the remaining schools are expected to get them before May 31.

The meetings of people's representatives and parent-teacher associations (PTA) officials have also been completed. The entrance ceremony is set to be held at AJ John Memorial Girls Higher Secondary School at Thalayolaparambu on Thursday, June 1. Minister for Cooperatives and Registration VN Vasavan will inaugurate the function, as per TNIE.