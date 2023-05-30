DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka shared that the state is pondering over commencing schools based on the Navodaya model and for the same, help will be sought from his former teacher.

The deputy chief minister was visiting his former school, National Public School, Rajajinagar, on Monday, May 29 and that's when he shared his thoughts on the same, stated a report in The New Indian Express. During his visit, he met his former teacher, Gopalakrishna.

DK Shivakumar said that he would be discussing the implementation of model schools at the level of panchayat soon. “We had put in our manifesto that we would start high-quality schools on the Navodaya model at the panchayat level. In this regard, the school education minister, former education minister G Parameshwara and I will discuss the initiative. I will also ask my teacher for guidance on how to proceed with the schools,” he said.

The deputy CM mentioned that the reasoning behind commencing such schools would be to ensure that children do not have to shift to another city in the pursuit of a good education. “We have specifically designed this programme to avoid the migration of children from villages to cities for studies. People coming from villages also have a desire to provide good education to their children. It is our government’s priority that all children should get quality education,” he said.