Karnataka's former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday, May 30, slammed the new Congress government for its experiments in the education sector. Bommai was especially speaking about the textbook revision announcement and stated that society would react to it.

The former CM said being a responsible government they should think before acting. He was answering a question on what the plight of students would be if their syllabus was revised every year. "The parents and society will keenly observe, and they will have clarity over the issue. The society will react to the Congress government," he stated, as per a report by IANS.



"The new texts were added keeping Indian ethos, culture, literature in mind to ignite new thoughts among students. Now, they want to follow the old ways. Let us see what they will do. They are claiming they will constitute a new committee. Once they make their decision, we will react," Bommai said.

"They (Congress) want to do everything new and end the old rules and steps taken by the BJP government. It is not so easy. The children have already started learning and whatever step is taken, should be taken in their interest," he opined.

"To implement the New Education Policy (NEP), nearly three years have been taken. The committee headed by UR Rao was set up and consent from all states was obtained. Before implementation, a task force was formed and then it was implemented in higher and primary education," he maintained, as per IANS.