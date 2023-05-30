The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) released the Class XII board exam results for Arts and Commerce streams today, Wednesday, May 30. This year, around eight lakh students, appeared for JAC Class 10 and 12 board exams in the state.

The candidates, who appeared for the Class XII examination this year, can check their scorecards on the official websites of the board — jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic. in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Toppers, other details

This year, Shrishti Kumari bagged the top rank in the commerce stream with 480 marks in the class XII board examination, a report by Hindustan Times stated. The second and third positions were secured by Mohish Parveen and Riya Kumari with 479 and 475 marks respectively.

Similarly, in the Arts stream, Kashish Parveen stood at the first position with 469 marks followed by Diksha Sahu with 465 marks and Sudhanshu Kumar with 464 marks in the class XII board examination.

Hazaribag district in Jharkhand topped the Arts stream this year with a pass percentage of 98.47 per cent. Pakur district, on the other hand, recorded the lowest pass rate with 88.35 per cent.

In the commerce stream, the pass percentage went down to 88.60 per cent this year as compared to last year’s 92.75 per cent. The arts stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.97 per cent.