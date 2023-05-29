A Class X student from Faridabad, Haryana, has accused her neighbour of rape. Police on Sunday, May 28, informed that a complaint was registered by the 16-year-old girl's father.

The incident took place in the Adarsh Nagar area of the district. According to the complaint, the accused youth, who lives in the same neighbourhood, befriended the girl during her commute to school. He then allegedly raped her after giving her a drink laced with drugs and also made a video of the act, as per a report by PTI.

"On April 1, the accused took my daughter to a hotel on Railway Road where he raped her after giving her laced cold drink and during this time the accused also made an objectionable video," the victim's father alleged in his complaint.



"He blackmailed the victim by threatening to circulate the clip. Following this, he took her to the hotel several times and raped her," he alleged. The last time the accused raped her (was) on May 19. When my daughter got upset, she told me and I rushed to the police," the man stated in his complaint. He further alleged that two friends of the accused also threatened his daughter.

The police on Saturday, May 27, registered an FIR against the accused and his two friends under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. "An FIR has been registered and we are conducting raids to nab the accused. The hotel will also be investigated on how the minor girl was allowed to enter," said Indu Bala, Women police station (Ballabhgarh) SHO, as per PTI.