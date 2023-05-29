Seven students from Assam Engineering College were killed in a massive road accident in Guwahati on Monday, May 29. According to the police, six other people were injured in the accident, which took place in the city's Jalukbari area.

According to locals, the accident took place around 2 am. The students were travelling in a Scorpio vehicle, which lost control, crossed over a divider and crashed into a pick-up van that was coming from the opposite side of the road, as mentioned in a report by IANS.

Ten students were travelling in the Scorpio, which they had rented. Seven of them died on the spot, while three others were brought to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) under critical conditions. Three people, who were in the pick-up van which was hit by the Scorpio, were also admitted to GMCH in critical condition.

The seven deceased students have been identified as Arindam Bhallal (Guwahati), Niyor Deka (Golaghat district), Kaushik Mohan (Charaideo district), Upangshu Sarmah (Nagaon district, Rajkiran Bhuyan (Majuli district), Emon Gayan (Dibrugarh) and Kaushik Baruah (Mangaldoi). Their bodies have been sent for autopsy, as per IANS.



Several students from the Engineering College gathered at the GMCH. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed his condolences over the accident. "Extremely anguished by the loss of young and precious lives in the road accident at Jalukbari. My deepest condolences to their parents and families. Have spoken to authorities at GMCH. All possible medical assistance is being provided to those injured," he tweeted.