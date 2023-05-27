Here are the details of the MoU | (Pic: EdexLive)

Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune and Toonz Animation Studios, via Vizdem, its education arm, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which enables students to avail animation and visual effects courses at FTII Pune campus.

The aim, as stated by the animation students, is to try and bring the industry-academia closer. These skill-based courses in the media and entertainment industry help achieve that goal, stated a report in PTI.

The MoU was signed on May 24 by Sayyid Rabeehashmi, Registrar, FTII Pune and Subbalakshmi Venkitadri, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Toonz, it was stated by the company in a press release they put out.

"With the FTII recently announcing the undergraduate course in 'Animation and Visual Effects Design,' Toonz Studios, as an industry partner will provide necessary support by mentoring the curriculum, arranging industry experts and academicians from Vizdem and also support internship for the students," the press release informed.

P Jayakumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Toonz Media Group, shared how the MoU brings industry leaders and academia on one platform so that they can together offer skill-based courses in animation and visual effects.

"Vizdem, our educational service arm is clearly one of the leading animation training institutes in India and we are delighted to join hands with Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, which is one of the leading film institutes in the world," he said.

Not just this, the two entities have plans to develop more courses together plus initiate an incubation centre on the FTII campus.