Keeping in mind the dearth in teachers and to maintain the existing student-teacher ratio in Delhi University, the body has urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) to sanction more than 3,000 additional teaching and non-teaching posts across 46 colleges, officials said on Friday, May 26, as per a PTI report.

They said that the student-teacher ratio has been impacted due to the introduction and implementation of the 10% EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category in admissions.

A senior university official said that the varsity has also requested the Delhi government's Department of Higher Education to sanction hundreds of teaching and non-teaching posts across 12 colleges funded by the government.



Letters were sent to the UGC and the Delhi government on Thursday mentioning the list of colleges that needed additional teaching and non-teaching posts to maintain the student-teacher ratio, the senior official said.

The principals have prepared a proposal of their respective colleges for an additional number of teaching posts based on the appropriate teacher-student ratio.



The varsity has also demanded grants from the government and the UGC in this regard.



What is enumerated in the letter?



The letter that is forwarded to the UGC mentions 46 colleges including Ramjas College, Kirori Mal College, Hans Raj College and Miranda House, where additional teaching and non-teaching posts are needed.

The list mentions the need for 3,035 teaching and non-teaching posts in 46 colleges, with 92 teaching staff required at Hansraj College followed by 91 at Gargi College.

The three colleges that need 80 or more teachers are Deshbandhu College (80), Dyal Singh College (81), and University College of Medical Sciences (80).



Similarly, the Hindu College and University College of Medical Sciences require the maximum number of non-teaching officials (75).



"The Principals/Directors of the Colleges/Institutions have prepared the proposal for an additional number of teaching posts based on appropriate teacher-student ratio," the letter to UGC said.



It is also added that it mentions proper justifications for the additional posts and grants to the colleges of University of Delhi. The letter also states that an early approval on the matter will be appreciated.

The 10 per cent quota for the EWS category has led to an increase in the number of seats for students, a DU official said. However, the number of teachers and non-teaching staff has remained the same, he alleges.



Reservation for the EWS category for admission to all colleges and universities was implemented in 2019.