A final call on the matter of the proposed launch of a four-year honours course at the undergraduate (UG) level in West Bengal's higher education institutions which are state-run and aided, will be taken next week. This was informed by Bratya Basu, West Bengal's Education Minister as concerns rise among students and teachers about the delay of the launch, as stated in a report by PTI.

When asked about the introduction of the course, the state education minister, on the sidelines of an event, informed, "I will meet the chief minister next week to hold detailed talks on the issue (four-year UG course). We will come up with the notice afterwards."

Concerns continue to rise

At the same time, a few teacher associations and authorities of colleges shared their concerns regarding the delay in issuing the notice which will change the period of honours studies in West Bengal from three to four years.

Siuli Sarkar, Principal, Lady Brabourne College, informed PTI, "We had participated in various workshops on New Education Policy till mid-May. We had even given our views to the advisory board of the higher education department but there has not been any such communique."



"We have to introduce the four-year honours course if we are asked. But there is no notification from the government on the matter as yet," Sarkar explained.

Subhoday Dasgupta, President, West Bengal College and University Teachers Association (WBCUTA), shared with PTI that no one has any clue about when the UG honours course will be introduced in higher educational institutions of West Bengal.

"To our dismay, this state government had accepted the NEP 2020 draft recommendations early this year and announced it will have four-year honours courses instead of the hitherto studied three-year honours," the president of the association said.

He also mentioned that the association will "oppose" the move to launch the four-year UG course in West Bengal.



PTI also poke to principals of three other colleges who also don't have a clue about the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 draft implementation which requires the introduction of four-year honours from 2023.