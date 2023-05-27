Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in Kochi, Kerala has made another landmark stride. The university had already granted its female students the option of menstrual leave. Now, it is giving the option of wearing gender-neutral uniforms to its engineering students, stated a report in PTI.

The Vice-Chancellor of the CUSAT, in an order which was put out recently, finally gave the green signal for this demand of the students which the students have been making for some time now. Students will now have the option to choose the dress of their choice.

At the School of Engineering, under CUSAT, students had to wear prescribed attires — shirts and pants for boys; churidars for girls. Now, after the new order, they can either donn the combo of shirt-pant or churidar as per their preference, no matter what their gender is.



How did this happen?

Sobha S, University Joint Registrar, in a letter addressed to the principal, stated that this order would come into effect from June 1, 2023. The letter also stated that the VC has ordered to take up gender-neutral uniform at the School of Engineering but the colour would be the same.

Namitha George, Chairperson of the SFI students' union of CUSAT, had submitted representations regarding the same and it is then that the decision was taken. First, a meeting was called with the faculty members and then with student union representatives.

More than 2,000 students who pursue courses at the College of Engineering, will reap the benefits of the order.

"There had been informal talks regarding the need of gender neutral uniforms for some time among students. Our union formally submitted a representation pressing the demand recently," she told PTI.

It may be noted that CUSAT has over 8,000 students.