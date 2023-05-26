Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann congratulated the girl students who have topped the exam of class X as declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Friday, May 26. The CM said that it's a "daughters' era" as the girl students are making all of them proud with their "rare" achievement, according to IANS.



According to the results released, the toppers are all girls, Gagandeep Kaur and Navjot, both of Sant Mohan Das Senior Secondary School in Kot Sukhiyan Faridkot in the district, secured the first and second positions with 650 and 648 marks out of 650, respectively.



Harmandeep Kaur of Government High School in Mandali in Mansa district clinched the third position with 646 marks.



Government Data



The official data reveals that this time 2,90,796 students appeared for the examinations, out of which 2,81,905 passed. Apart from this, 6,171 students have to reappear and the result of 103 students has been delayed.



The Chief Minister has also declared that the girls have once again outshone the boys in teh result also stating that the State Government will felicitate these meritorious students with a cash reward of Rs 51000 soon.



He said this is the result of the concerted efforts being made by the government to spread the light of quality education in every nook and corner of Punjab.



Efforts by the Gov't



He also added that the massive efforts being made by the government have immensely benefited the girls, thereby paving the way for their empowerment by excelling in the field of education.



The Chief Minister said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that in the recent results declared for classes 8, 12 and now 10, girls have surpassed boys.



Congratulating the meritorious students, he extended best wishes to them for their future. Mann said it is a red-letter day for the state as these girl students have proved their mettle by excelling in these exams.



The Chief Minister said these girls had been able to shine through their hard work, perseverance and dedication, adding that students, their parents and teachers deserve accolades for this achievement.