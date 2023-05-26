Talking about the practicality of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Sharanbasav University, VD Mytri, said that the knowledge base of the students pursuing undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) education has widened enough to understand the importance of studying subjects which are not too mainstream and something beyond their curriculum, according to The New Indian Express.



The Pro-VC was speaking after inaugurating a two-day International Artists Camp and Art Exhibition at the Faculty of Fine Arts in Sharanabasava University on Wednesday, May 24. More than 18 senior artists from different parts of the state and country are participating in the camp along with the students of the Physics and Mathematics departments.



NEP providing opportunities

Prof Mytri said that the NEP had a clause that every course should have open electives and hence, gave the students some freedom to choose subjects that are not in their course and pursue their individual interests.



"This provision provides a chance to the students of the Science and Engineering stream to choose subjects like fine art, languages and other subjects. Similarly, the students of arts have the opportunity to study an engineering subject as an elective. This not only improved the knowledge base of the student in other subjects, but also improved the employability of the students by improving their skills in subjects other than their mainstream of education," he said.



Earlier, Prof Mytri accompanied by varsity dean Dr Lakshmi Patil Maka, finance officer Prof Kiran Maka, chairperson of the Fine Arts Department Dr Subbayya Neela and others went around to see the exhibition of the portraits, landscapes and other works of the students of the Fine Arts department and the students of the science stream who had chosen the Fine Arts as an elective subject.



The Pro-VC VD Mytri has also inaugurated a two-day International Artists Camp in Kalaburagi on Thursday, May 25.