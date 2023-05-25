After being hit by a crane, a final year PhD student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Bhubaneswar lost his life on the campus. The incident took place around 9 pm on Tuesday, May 23 according to The New Indian Express.

Police's initial investigation suggests Abhinandan Panda (39) of Nayapalli, returned to the institute and was run over by the crane hardly 150 metres away from the main gate.

An officer of the Jatni police station at Argul said, "Our probe suggests Panda was hit by the crane from behind and the driver fled after the accident. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed."

He further added that a case has been registered against the driver for negligence and efforts are being made to nab the driver as soon as possible.

At other IITs

The IITs have been in the news due to a series of unfortunate deaths that have been bringing forth different contexts of academic scenarios of these esteemed institutions.

Within the first four months of the year, there has been a series of deaths that brought everyone's attention to the added mental pressure and other social factors that led these students to end their life at such a premature age.

The recent case has been of a 20-year-old student from IIT Madras who purportedly locked himself up in his hostel room and took his life, on Friday, April 21. The student was from Maharashtra and was a second-year BTech student with the Department of Chemical Engineering.