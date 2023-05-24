Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir is helping all those students who cannot afford to access coaching institutes outside the district by offering a unique offline-cum-online model which students can leverage to study for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), an official informed on Tuesday, May 23, as stated in a report by PTI.

The coaching will begin tomorrow, Thursday, May 25, and will go on for ten months. These sessions will also include interactive and doubt-clearing segments with faculty members who have ample experience. These members will be from Akash and BYJU'S from the education sector, the official shared.

Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, virtually inaugurated the coaching programme at Government Degree College (GDC) Kishtwar. This was done at a newly constructed auditorium at the college and was attended by over 200 NEET aspirants as well as other guests, the official shared.

"This ground-breaking initiative sets a precedent for future educational programmes, fostering a prosperous career path for the deserving students of Kishtwar," Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav.

With the use of the auditorium, the state-of-the-art facilities it offers and the newly installed projector, the programme will be delivered in both online and offline modes, Yadav informed. Students who undergo coaching will also be given all-India test services, premium content e-subscription and access to live doubt-solving sessions.

Yadav also said that their aim with this initiative is to especially support girls and help students gain access to NEET coaching.