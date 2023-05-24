A two-member committee has been constituted by National Commission for Women (NCW) to look into the brutal killing of 23-year-old Kerala doctor, Vandana Das, who was stabbed while attending to a patient at a hospital. The patient was brought by the police, stated a report by PTI.

It was informed by the NCW that the family of Dr Das approached the commission expressing dissatisfaction with the actions which were taken by the Kerala Police so far. The family has also claimed that the matter has been covered up by the police department.

What is NCW's plan of action?

Hence, the commission assigned two members and this inquiry committee, which is being headed by Chairperson Rekha Sharma, will visit Kerala on Thursday, May 25, for an inquiry and for addressing the concerns of the family.

The family of Dr Das, the investigating officers who are probing the case, high-ranking officials from the police department and from the hospital where the young doctor was posted — the NCW members will be speaking to them all.

Earlier, the commission had taken note of the incident and regarding the same, had written to the state's police chief for a thorough investigation into the matter. It also sought a report on the matter, which they are yet to receive, they said.

It was on May 10 that Dr Vandana Das was stabbed to death while dressing a wound of a patient. This happened in the Kollam district of Kerala.