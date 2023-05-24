The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 will be conducted on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

The Executive Committee and Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities met on May 20, 2023 at the National Law Institute University, Bhopal and took the decision, an official press release informed.

The exam is for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in 22 National Law Universities in India for the academic year 2024-25.

The Consortium, in the press release, also added that further details regarding the syllabus, application and counselling process will be released at the earliest.

Last year, CLAT-2023 was conducted on December 18, 2022 at over 130 exam centres across India and the results were announced on December 23, 2022.

Who is eligible?

For undergraduate courses, any candidate who has qualified Class XII with at least 45% marks (40% for SC and ST categories) will be eligible for admission to law courses in 22 NLUs.

Similarly, for postgraduate courses, any candidate who has finished an undergraduate degree in law, either 3-year or 5-year LLB programme, with at least 50% aggregate marks (45% in the case of SC and ST candidates) can sit for the examination.