The top four ranks in the Civil Services Examination, 2022, were bagged by women, with Delhi University graduate Ishita Kishore securing the first spot, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced on Tuesday.

Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra secured the second, third and fourth ranks respectively in the examination, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. Lohia and Mishra are graduates of the University of Delhi, while Harathi N is a B Tech degree holder from IIT-Hyderabad.

This is the second year in a row that women candidates secured the top three ranks in the exam. Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla secured the first, second and third positions respectively in the civil services examination 2021.

As many as 933 candidates – 613 men and 320 women – have qualified for the Civil Services Examination 2022, the commission said. The top 25 candidates comprise 14 women and 11 men, it added.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted annually in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

Kishore qualified for the examination with­­­­­­­­­­­­ political science and international relations as her optional subject, according to PTI.

She graduated in Economics (Hons.) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi.

Lohia, a graduate of Commerce from Kirorimal College, University of Delhi, secured the second rank with Commerce and Accountancy as her optional subject.

Harathi N, a B.Tech in Civil Engineering from IIT, Hyderabad stood third with Anthropology as her optional subject.

Mishra, a graduate (B.Sc.) from Miranda House College, University of Delhi, stood fourth with Zoology as her optional subject.

Educational qualifications of the top 25 successful candidates range from graduation in Engineering; Humanities; Science; Commerce and Medical Science from premier institutions of the country such as IIT, NIT, University of Delhi, Gujarat National Law University, Jadavpur University and Jiwaji University among others, the UPSC said.

The top 25 successful candidates have opted for subjects like Anthropology, Commerce & Accountancy, Economics, Electrical Engineering, Law, History, Mathematics, Political Science & International Relations, Philosophy, Sociology and Zoology as their optional choice in the written (main) examination, it added.

The recommended candidates include 41 Persons with Benchmark Disability (14 Orthopedically Handicapped, seven Visually Challenged, 12 Hearing Impaired & 8 Multiple Disabilities).

Out of the total qualified candidates this time, 345 are from the General category, 99 from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 263 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 154 from Scheduled Caste (SC) and 72 from Scheduled Tribe (ST).

A total of 178 candidates have been put on the reserve list as well, it said.

There were 1,022 vacancies reported by the Centre to be filled through the civil services examination. It included 180 IAS officers, 38 IFS, 200 IPS, 473 in Group A central services and 131 in Group B services, the UPSC said.

UPSC has a 'Facilitation Counter' near Examination Hall on its campus. Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examinations/recruitments on the working days between 10 am to 5 pm in person or over the telephone.