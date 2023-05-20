A special screening of the movie The Kerala Story will be held for the students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. The announcement was made by the movie's makers on Saturday, May 20.

The movie is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Shah's Sunshine Pictures. Shah has released a statement on the special screening, which reads, "We are very excited to meet our own people there. This is the future of the industry that is getting ready in FTII. It would be very interesting and exciting to see how they are looking at The Kerala Story, and what they think of it. What they have understood and their viewpoint, which is the future's viewpoint. It is going to be fun," as per a report by PTI.

It may be noted that Shah also serves as the creative director of the film, which was released on May 5. The controversial movie speaks about women's conversion to Islam in Kerala and has invited a lot of political comments since its release.

The West Bengal government imposed a ban on the film on May 8, apprehending tensions among the communities. Theatres in Tamil Nadu also decided to stop the screening from May 7 onwards, citing a law-and-order situation and a poor audience turnout.

On Thursday, May 18, the Supreme Court stayed the West Bengal government's order banning the film in the state and asked Tamil Nadu to ensure the safety of the moviegoers. So far, The Kerala Story has raised over Rs 150 crore at the domestic box office, as per PTI.