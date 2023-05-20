Soon after the Class X Board exam results were declared for the Puducherry and Karaikal regions on May 19, Friday, a 15-year-old allegedly died by suicide for not being able to clear the exams. The student has been identified as Raghavan, a resident of Karaikal's MGR Nagar, studying in a government higher secondary school.

The student allegedly took the drastic step when he was alone at his house after he learnt about the results. Raghavan's father works as a driver. Police arrived at his residence upon information, retrieved the boy's body and sent it to Karaikal Government General Hospital for an autopsy. A case has been registered at the Karaikal Town Police Station and further investigations are underway, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

The SSLC exam results for the Union Territory were announced along with the Tamil Nadu results. Around 81.18 per cent of students cleared the exams, which includes 70.92 per cent of boys and 88.56 per cent of girls. From the Puducherry and Karaikal regions taken together, 87.18 per cent of students cleared the exams, comprising 82.33 per cent of boys and 91.47 per cent of girls.

Assistance is available for students having suicidal thoughts. They can call on Tamil Nadu's health helpline number 104 and also Sneha's suicide prevention helpline: 044-24640050.