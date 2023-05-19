The Common Eligibility Entrance Test (CUET) has been rescheduled to May 29 in Manipur owing to the prevailing law and order situation in the state, as announced by M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), on Friday, May 19.



The examination will proceed as planned in the remaining regions of the country, commencing on May 21.

“There are about 3697 candidates who earlier opted to appear in Manipur for the CUET (UG)- 2023 examination. NTA has carefully reviewed the law-and-order situation in consultation with the State Administration and contacted these candidates by telephone for asking their preferred city for the said examination,” the official press statement shared on May 19, read.

Some candidates who were not in Manipur or wanted to take the examination in another state are being allocated to other cities, the press note added. The option for a change of Centre for candidates from Manipur is still available.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has advised the candidates who have received their admit cards or city intimation slip for dates before May 29 to contact the agency NTA at 011-40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

Temporary exam centre, other updates

The NTA is also considering setting up a temporary examination centre in Srinagar to accommodate students who have been allotted centres outside Jammu and Kashmir, Kumar added.

The move is being considered in the light of receiving representation from several students across Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir who had received exam centres hundreds of Kilometres away from their residences.

“Being sensitive to the needs of candidates and to ease the access of the students of Jammu and Kashmir, the NTA is exploring the possibility of creating a temporary Centre in Srinagar. This will enable NTA to bring back most of the candidates to the State. However, the number of candidates is extremely large, and some candidates may still have to take the CUET (UG) outside the State,” the press note stated.

The agency said that they have announced the city information slip in advance for students in Jharkhand and J&K to give them time for making travel arrangements.