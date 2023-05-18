In a bid to bring more students into the KALIA scholarship fold, the stakeholder departments have suggested the state government extend it to all categories of students taking admission to both government and private institutes for different courses. Regarding this, a review meeting of the scholarship was held recently which was chaired by the Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena and attended by higher authorities of Agriculture, Higher Education and ST & SC Welfare departments.



Under the scholarship, the state government bears the education expenses of children of the KALIA scheme beneficiaries, who are studying and aspiring for technical and professional education, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Moreover, deliberating on exploring the possibilities of attracting more children to become KALIA beneficiaries, officials concerned suggested that in addition to government institutes, such children studying in private institutes having an All India Survey on Higher Education code may, with approval of the government, be allowed to apply for the scholarship for undertaking technical and professional courses.



Further, it was also recommended by all departments offering scholarships to students that the State Scholarship portal will be linked with the SAMS portal of the Higher Education department so that every student can choose their scholarships during the time of admission, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.