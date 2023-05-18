Based on the inquiry report, the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) on Tuesday, May 16, released the result of the Mathematics exam of the 32 students in the light of the allegation of malpractice during the Class XII Board examination held at Nilgiris district.



At the same time, DGE withheld the results of another two students who were allegedly involved in malpractice with the help of teachers at the exam hall. As per an official source, on March 27, the Mathematics exam was held at the exam centre of Samraj Nagar which is an aided school in Ooty block.



What actually happened?

During examinations, exam officers who are teachers allegedly helped students at an exam hall to write the answers as the Mathematics questions were tough. When the matter was revealed to the education department, five teachers were placed under suspension. In connection to the malpractice allegation, DGE withheld results for 34 students for Mathematics during Class XII result day on May 8.



Giving more details, the sources said, "Meanwhile, the DGE appointed Chief Educational Officers of Coimbatore and Nilgiris to conduct an inquiry into this matter. They inquired teachers and students about the allegation."



So, "After the Class XII result, they submitted an inquiry report with the DGE seeking action. Based on it, DGE sent results for Mathematics subject to 32 students to school on Tuesday through their email ID," they added.



In these results, a student secured failing marks. "Besides, the result has been withheld for two students as there is prima facie malpractice allegation," sources added, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



When contacted, Nilgiris district CEO A Munusamy told The New Indian Express that based on the inquiry report, the result has been released and despite this, the investigation is underway. It noted that earlier, parents of the students staged a protest on May 8 for not releasing the result to their children. They petitioned the district administration last Monday demanding that steps be taken to release the exam result considering their future.