ASBM University, Bhubaneswar has been founded by Prof Biswajeet Pattanayak, a famous Management Guru and a former Professor of IIM Lucknow and Indore and former Director of the Reserve Bank of India’s IIBM (Indian Institute of Bank Management), Guwahati.

The university has been established at Bhubaneswar by the Government of Odisha under the ASBM University, Odisha Act 2019. The university has graduated from an autonomous business school (Asian School of Business Management) set up in 2006, and now occupies a unique position in India as the only management university in the country focussing on Management, Technology, Liberal Arts, Accountancy and Law under its five functional schools, viz School of Business, School of Liberal Arts, School of Accountancy, School of Law and School of Information System. It is one of the first universities in Eastern India to establish a full-fledged school for Liberal Arts.

It is the first university in eastern India to be accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), USA which provides opportunities for ASBMU students to explore higher studies in more than 1500 renowned universities of the world under ACBSP.

ASBMU is one of the first universities to offer four-year degree programmes under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 with the integration of Skill Development and value-based courses leading to a combined honours and research degree with multiple entry and exit. Students with such a degree can register for PhD programme directly without a master’s degree. This four-year programme will also help students with their studies abroad.

ASBM University offers cutting-edge industry-demanded innovative programmes leading to graduate, postgraduate and doctoral degrees and engaged in applied research and consulting. Some of its unique achievements are:

- First time in India – launching of MBA in MSME Management in collaboration with the National Institute for MSME, Government of India

- Master’s in HRM & IR in collaboration with the apex body in India of HR professionals the National HRD Network (NHRDN)

- MA in Applied Psychology in collaboration with the Mental Health Institute, SCB Medical College & Hospital, Cuttack for specialisation in Clinical Psychology

- Global MBA in collaboration with the Metropolitan State University (MSU), USA leading to an MBA degree from MSU

- Five years integrated Law programmes – BA LLB and BBA LLB

- ASBM Finishing School is a unique initiative in developing the personality, attitude, soft skills and employability skills of its students and enables them to crack campus placement and also start-up initiatives

- Placement – With the rigorous modules of the finishing school, ASBM has a successful track record of 100% since 2008 of its MBA programme through a campus placement drive. This year the UG students of BBA and BCom have been placed in TCS through a campus recruitment drive.

The university is located on a green campus in Bhubaneswar with state-of-the-art infrastructure including all the facilities of an integrated residential campus.