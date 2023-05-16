Puducherry's School Education Department has started training at government schools regarding the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus. This is on-the-job training for headmasters, principals and teachers as well, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

This training is a part of the Union Territory's plan to convert all government middle, high and higher secondary schools into CBSE schools. This will be initiated from the 2023-24 academic year. Currently, Puducherry's government school is following the CBSE syllabus till Class V and from the present academic year of 2023-24, except for Classes IX and XII, the CBSE syllabus will be adhered to by all classes.

Education Minister speaks

Puducherry Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam, while inaugurating the training, informed about how the CBSE syllabus will prove to be beneficial for students and will enhance their academic ability. It will help them clear national-level examinations.

"Through CBSC schools we can educate our students and create a better society. Keeping in mind that effort alone brings success everyone should work together to make Puducherry the best state in education," he said

Between May 15 to 30, about 150 principals, 600 lecturers and 1,200 trained graduate teachers will be trained. The first phase of training for principals was started at the District Teacher Education and Training Institute in Lawspet.

P Priyadarshini, Director of Education, delivered the welcome address while Joint Director V Sivagami proposed a vote of thanks.