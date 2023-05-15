The Odisha government has decided to implement time-bound career advancement for the faculty of government medical and dental colleges. The decision was taken following recommendations of a committee headed by the chief secretary, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The faculty eligible for promotion as per the teachers' eligibility qualification regulations of the National Medical Commission (NMC) and Dental Council of India (DCI), and relevant rules of the state government, but unable to secure a promotion due to non-availability of vacancies, will now be considered by the selection board for time-bound career advancement to the next post as per the minimum residency prescribed in the relevant recruitment rules, stated a resolution issued by the Health and Family Welfare department.

However, no financial benefit will be allowed for such time-bound career advancement to a higher post.

On availing time-bound career advancement, the lower post that the faculty held prior to such career advancement will deem to be equivalent in status to the higher one till the faculty vacates such post, the resolution explained.

After the advancement, the faculty will continue to be in the same financial level of pay they belong to substantially. When a vacancy in a sanctioned post in the cadre occurs, a faculty on time-bound career advancement will be allowed promotion with financial benefit of the next higher scale, if he/she is found fit for regular promotion by the selection board.

The members who do not wish to avail of the time-bound career advancement may opt out of the same by giving intimation to the government in writing. However, they will retain their inter-seniority, TNIE added.

Why this resolution?

The state has been facing a huge deficit of senior faculties at the level of associate professors and professors in different government medical colleges, making it difficult to meet the NMC criteria for continuing medical education in established and upcoming medical colleges.

In the present system of promotion, it takes a long time to get the next promotion due to which, it has become very difficult for the government to source senior faculty including associate professors and professors from the feeder cadres to meet the needs of the rapidly expanding network of new medical colleges in the state

Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare implemented time-bound promotion for doctors in medical education services and had also requested states to consider it.