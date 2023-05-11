The Puducherry education department is planning to establish Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), a centralised monitoring system, to keep track of the activities of all government schools in the Union Territory, said the Education Secretary P Jawahar. He added the reason that the decline in pass percentage of the Class XII students went down to 3.46% this academic year and this needs to be analysed thoroughly.

How would it function?

The State Education Minister explained to The New Indian Express that, "The VSK would monitor student enrollment, progress in their learning levels, textbook delivery and other support for teachers and schools."

The education department will ensure that appropriate measures are taken in improving the academic performances of students based on the data from the VSK, said Jawahar. It will enhance the accountability of teachers and the effective utilisation of available resources.

The New Indian Express reported that the system would be set up with a cost of two crore under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. This system is set to be launched in the month of August or September this year. This programme would cover the data provided by 416 government schools spread across the Union Territory.

The Puducherry Government will make a shift to the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) this academic year, from Classes I to IX and XI. The minister alleged that this system will be useful in monitoring the challenges faced by students, particularly in higher classes.