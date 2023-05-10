G Krishna, a student who had taken the extreme step in April, fearing that he would not do well and achieve his goals, scored 876 out of 1000 marks in the exam, passing with an A grade. Krishna’s parents Lachu and Jyothi were inconsolable and a pall of gloom enveloped the entire Peekla Tanda in the Kesamudram Mandal of the Mahabubabad district.

Krishna had opted for BiPC from a junior college in Eturnagaram Mandal of the Mulugu district after completing his Class X in the Kesamudram Mandal. His mother Jyothi recalled Krishna's stated goal of becoming a doctor. He had taken the extreme step as he had not achieved good marks in SSC and was apprehensive about his performance at the intermediate level.

In his suicide note, Krishna had written, “I'm unable to succeed in Intermediate examination; I will not get the medicine seat; my knowledge of medicine won’t become a reality and hence I am taking the extreme step." Kesamudaram sub-inspector K Tirupati said that Krishna hanged himself in April as he was not confident of a good rank in Intermediate, as per The New Indian Express. The exams were held between March 15 and April 14.

More bad news

A first-year Intermediate student hanged himself at his residence in Shastrinagar of Armoor in Telangana's Nizamabad district on Tuesday, May 9, soon after the state's Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) announced the exam results. The victim has been identified as M Prajwal.

Armoor SHO B Suresh Babu said that Prajwal was a student of Narayana College in Hyderabad. Soon after the results were announced, he went inside his room and hanged himself. His parents were not at home at the time. The neighbours informed them and they rushed him to a private hospital where the doctors declared him "brought dead". After completing the postmortem examination, the body was handed over to the family, as mentioned in a report by The New Indian Express.