The NTA decided to extend the date for students who could not finish their application on time. | Pic: EdexLive

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window for submitting online applications for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 from today, May 9 to May 11.

Earlier, the last day for candidates to submit the applications was May 5, 2023, with the candidates receiving a correction facility from May 6 to May 8.

However, the NTA decided to reopen the application window for CUET-PG 2023 after it received emails from candidates. The NTA has also been forwarded emails that the UGC had received from candidates, asking for the application window to be open again as they could not complete their registration due to various reasons, it says in the public notice released by the NTA.

"To support the students' community, it has been decided to reopen the registration for receiving online Application Forms for Common University Entrance Test (PG) – 2023," the notice reads.

The application window opens today, May 9 and closes at 9 pm on May 11, with the window for paying the fee closing at 11.59 pm on the same day. The correction window for the candidates is open from May 12 to May 13.

The notice further says that this opportunity is for candidates who could not finish their application in the earlier round, as well as for candidates who want to apply for CUET-UG 2023 afresh.