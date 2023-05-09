In a bold move, the All India JEE-NEET Student Association (AIJNSA) has once again raised its demands to the government, calling for the implementation of the NEET examination in two phases. This demand comes as a lifeline for thousands of students who eagerly await the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), one of India's biggest examinations. In an exclusive interview with Edexlive, Himanshu Borah, the fiery student activist, President and Founder of AIJNSA, sheds light on the urgent need for this change.

The Demand

The student body has put forth a proposition that NEET should be held twice a year like the JEE Mains. “NEET is the only medical examination held in the country. Students who are aspiring to become a doctor receive only one chance to prove themselves. Previously there were other medical entrance examinations such as AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), AIPMT (All India Pre Medical Test), JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research) etc. but from 2019 onwards they merged all the examinations into one – NEET," Bohra said.

The student body spoke to many parents and they were in favour of the proposition that NEET should be conducted twice a year.

Petitions drawn earlier

On November 17, 2021, the demand for NEET (UG) to be held multiple times in subsequent years was presented to the High Court of Delhi by Himanshu Borah and the All India JEE-NEET Student Association. The petition requested the respondents to "consider the writ petition as a representation and make arrangements for multiple sittings of the NEET (UG) in subsequent years if they consider appropriate." However, the High Court ordered them to take the petition to the relevant conducting bodies.



Following this, petitions were sent to Health Minister Shri Mansukh L Mandaviya, Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Dr Sandhya Bhullar, Secretary, National Medical Commission (NMC), and Dr Vineet Joshi, Director General, National Testing Agency (NTA). The reason cited was that a single attempt is insufficient for students to showcase their potential.



The students alleged that in 2021, during the pandemic, the government introduced a new pattern two months prior to the examination date, making it an unfair process.



In the petition, they also claim that conducting JEE exams multiple times in a phased manner violates the aspirants' right to equality, as both NEET and JEE exams are attempted by a similar number of students of a similar age group, and have the same level of difficulty.



Additionally, the All India JEE-NEET Student Association filed an RTI (Right to Information) where the NMC (National Medical Commission) stated that they are not in favour of conducting NEET twice.

Rallying the State Governments

The student organisation of AIJNSA held a meeting with Chattisgarh's Health Minister, TS Singh Deo, on May 5, 2023. They have informed EdexLive today, May 9 that they are planning to meet with Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel soon, and have also arranged a meeting with the Deputy CM of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav.



AIJNSA is reaching out to these Chief Ministers to gather support for their cause. As 85% of seats in state colleges are reserved for students from their respective states, the State Government has some control over these medical colleges, either through complete or partial funding. By mobilising them for a common cause, it may prove beneficial for the students.

Why a second phase?

In their petition, the student body has listed several reasons why they believe the exam should be conducted in two phases. They argue that it would provide relief and mental peace to the students. Conducting the exam only once a year would place mental pressure on these young minds and would not only be detrimental to their emotional health but also their physical health. A second attempt would also provide an opportunity for improvement before attempting the exam for the second time and droppers might not have to waste a year.

Mental Exertion

"The main reason why we are demanding this is because we have seen that there is a lot of mental pressure and anxiety amongst the students. We have done an All India survey with the help of various organisations and coaching centres. We circulated google forms and conducted the survey," says Borah.



The student activist says that it was concluded that 85% of the students are suffering from extreme mental pressure. "They have only one chance to crack the examination but for engineering students, JEE Mains are held twice a year and in 2021 it was held 4 times but conducting NEET only once is creating a havoc-like situation in the country," Borah adds.

As per an RTI report and the information submitted by 512 medical colleges almost 1,166 medical students dropped out and nearly 119 students had ended their lives in the last five years.

How plausible is the demand?

According to data provided by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there were approximately 91,927 MBBS seats in the country, with more than 20 lakh students registering for it. However, the inequality of this ratio is clear, so would conducting the exam twice a year solve the problem?



Himanshu Borah adds that they are also addressing other problems with the Ministry with the prospect of infrastructural development in mind. Additionally, he points out that students usually vie for prestigious colleges, creating competition within these institutions. Therefore, he believes that the government should focus on all colleges, not just a select few.

He states, “Several students are dropping out every year as the new medical colleges do not have proper instructors. They choose to again appear for NEET losing a year in the hope that they might get a better college the next time.”

He explains they have already submitted a petition to the education minister, urging the appointment of senior professors from renowned medical institutions to these colleges, in order to reduce the disparities and provide equal opportunities for every student.

It is worth noting that this year's exam was held on May 7 across 4,075 centres throughout India.