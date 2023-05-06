The administration of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has moved Bombay High Court over the ban on open and distance learning courses enforced by the University Grant Commission (UGC).

A statement shared by the institute said, “The matter is currently before the Hon’ble High Court, Bombay and the same is sub-judice. NMIMS is making all efforts to get this issue resolved as early as possible in the interest of the students. “

It was also reported by The Times of India that the institute sent an e-mail to all the enrolled students on Friday, May 5, informing them of the same.

EdexLive has reached out to NMIMS for more details on the matter. The copy will be updated once we receive a response from the institute.

Why did UGC initiate the ban?

The UGC announced on Tuesday, April 18, that it has barred NMIMS from offering open and distance learning and online programmes for January-February 2023, July-August 2023 and January-February 2024 sessions.

In an official notification, the UGC stated, “Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Maharashtra has not adhered to the UGC regulations and is in gross violations with regard to the functioning of the Centre for Internal Quality Assurance (CIQA), quality of Self Learning Material and e-Learning Material (e-LM), nomenclature of Centre for Distance and Online Learning.”

The institute was not following the fee refund policy promulgated by the UGC. The commission said that it had received multiple complaints on the matter.

The institution will be allowed to offer open and distance learning and online courses from July-August 2024 session “pursuant to an inspection/on-site visit by the UGC and after obtaining necessary approvals from the UGC.”