Moved by his mother's sufferings, a nine-year-old boy on Friday, May 5, lodged a complaint with the local police station all by himself against his alcoholic father. The boy went to the Karlapalem police station in Bapatla district, Andhra Pradesh to lodge the complaint, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to police, Shaik Arfan (name changed), a resident of Karlapalem is pursuing his Class III at local government school. His father SK Subhani is a tailor and his mother Subambi is a housewife.

Subhani who is an alcoholic physically abuses Subambi regularly in an inebriated state. As the situation grew worse, Arfan couldn't bear his mother's sufferings and decided to rescue his mother.

Then he remembered about the services of the police, which were explained to the students at an awareness programme on emergency services conducted by the local mahila police, a few months ago at his school.

The day he went to the police

On Friday morning, he went to the Karlapalem police station which is 700 meters away from his home and explained the situation at his home, and asked the police to take action against his father and save his mother.

Karlapalem Sub-Inspector of Police Sivaiah called the boy's parents to the police station and gave them counselling. He suggested they provide a healthy environment to the child so that he could develop into a responsible and good citizen and cautioned Subhani that severe action would be taken if he failed to change his behaviour.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sivaiah said that, "I was amazed by the boy's behaviour. He explained the entire situation at his home in detail and acted so maturely." Awareness programmes have been conducted at all schools under the police station limits on emergency services, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and Disha to educate the children which proved to be beneficial today, he added.

No case has been registered but a strong warning was given to the father.