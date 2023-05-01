Over 19,800 teachers working in primary schools in Telangana will get tabs worth 34.25 crores. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy signed the order on Sunday, April 30, for the first time from the new Secretariat building, reports The New Indian Express.

The minister also announced that library corners will be set up in five thousand primary schools in the state. An amount of 7.53 crore will be spent on it. Both the tabs and library corners will be made available before June 12, before the reopening of the schools.

The education minister will perform her duties from the B wing office on the first floor of the new secretariat from now on.

Speaking about the new Secretariat Building, the minister said, "Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat is the most prestigious building built by the state government," after assuming office. She also thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for signing the regularisation of 3,897 contract employees working in various departments of the education department.



New beginnings with the Secretariat

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Sunday, April 30, by occupying his seat in his chambers located on the sixth floor at 1.29 PM, as per auspicious timings.



The first file Rao signed in the new Secretariat complex was to extend the Dalit Bandhu scheme to 1,100 beneficiaries in each of the 118 Assembly constituencies. The stunning Secretariat complex was constructed at an estimated cost of over Rs 700 crore.