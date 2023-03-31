As stories of student anxiety around exams make the rounds, a 19-year-old student allegedly ran away from home to avoid studies, said the police. On Friday, March 31, the police added the student was traced to ISBT Kashmere Gate, as stated in a report by PTI.



As per police, the student is identified as Rahul who is a resident of Sonipat district in Haryana and he went missing on Thursday. Following this, his parents filed a police complaint. Rahul was studying in a polytechnic college in Sonipat.



A police officer said Rahul was not interested in studies and left the town to avoid the parental pressure on academics. Disclosing how they traced the student, he said, a PCR call was received regarding the alleged kidnapping of the student from Sonipat and his last location was found at ISBT Kashmere Gate.