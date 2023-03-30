Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will close the registration process for VITEEE 2023 tomorrow, March 31, 2023. Those candidates who want to apply for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) can apply online through the official site of VITEEE at viteee.vit.ac.in.



Here are steps to apply for VITEEE 2023:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the homepage, select VITEEE 2023

3. Register with required details

4. Login

5. Fill out the application form

6. Pay the application fee

7. Submit

8. Download for future reference

VITEEE is scheduled to be conducted from April 17 to 23, 2023 at designated centres across India and abroad. The duration of the examination will be two hours and 30 minutes. Candidates can appear only once for VITEEE.



All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and one mark for the right and zero for the wrong answer. There will be a total of 125 questions divided into sections Maths/Biology (40 questions), Physics (35 questions), Chemistry (35 questions), Aptitude (10 questions), and English (five questions). The question paper will be in English, stated a report by Hindustan Times.