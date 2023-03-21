So as to prioritise the well-being of the students especially to have zero tolerance for discrimination, the Ministry of Education is setting up an effective grievance redressal system. Taking this to Twitter, the ministry said, "The Ministry is setting up an effective grievance redressal system which will focus on mental wellness of students & zero tolerance towards discrimination of all types. Share your valuable insights to create an inclusive learning environment at mentalwellness.ideas@gov.in"

Wondering why this? This step is to ensure comprehensive protection for students’ well-being. With regards to this, the Ministry tweeted saying, "Ensuring comprehensive protection for students’ wellbeing! The @EduMinOfIndia is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all students and protecting them from any threat and discriminatory behaviour in all educational institutions across the country."

Similarly, on March 20, Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a high-level meeting focusing on the mental wellness of students and zero tolerance towards discrimination in educational institutions across the country. As per the directions of the minister, to further safeguard the mental and emotional well-being of the students, the ministry is preparing a comprehensive framework of operational guidelines, covering holistically from school to Higher Education Institutions.

What will this framework do? This will institutionalise safeguards and mechanisms that can ensure comprehensive protection for students from any threat or assault — physical, social, discriminatory, cultural and linguistic — causing psychological distress leading to self-harming/self-destructive tendencies among students.