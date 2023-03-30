To conduct the SSC examinations, NTR district of Andhra Pradesh has made secure arrangements. Speaking about this, District Collector S Dilli Rao said that the government has announced the schedule for conducting the Class X (SSC) exams from April 3 to 18 across the state and 30,134 students will appear for the exams through 154 examination centres in the district, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Among them, 15,530 are boys and 14,604 are girls. Regarding this, he addressed the media on Wednesday, March 29. He said during his address, "Among the students appearing for the exams, 27,329 are regular students and 2,805 are private students. About 35 police stations have been identified as storage centres to store the question papers. Two additional department officers, five flying squads, 14 route officers for C category centres and 12 more route officers for AB centres, 12 Assistant route officers and 1,354 invigilators have been deployed to conduct the smooth examinations."

Read Also : Uncertainty surrounds SSC student's fall from third floor of Sri Chaitanya Techno School building

Disclosing details of the evaluation centre, the collector said that Bishop Azaraiah School has been identified to conduct spot valuation from April 19 to 26. Section 144 will be in force near the examination centres and steps have been taken to close the xerox centres within 100 meters, he added. What about the security measures? He said that a 24-hour armed police guards vigil would be maintained at the Bishop Azaraiah School, the spot valuation centre and 12 closed container vehicles have been prepared to deliver the question papers to the examination centres.



Further, he stressed that measures should be taken to ensure continuous power supply during the examination hours and the electricity authorities have been ordered to supply power at night so that the students can study. Regarding the transport, he said, extra APSRTC buses have been arranged at respective times to help the students reach examination centres and the students who have a hall ticket will be allowed to travel for free.



Additionally, they are setting up first aid centres at examination centres and keeping medicines available there, he said. District Collector Dilli Rao advised that students should reach the examination centres on time and mobile phones and electronic items will not be allowed in the examination centres, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.