Many unanswered questions remain regarding the incident involving Kolipaka Sai Saranya, an SSC student who fell from the third floor of a school building in Khammam town on Friday night, March 3, 2023. The incident occurred at Sri Chaitanya Techno School, and officials and parents are uncertain whether it was a suicide attempt or an accident. It is unclear whether Sai Saranya intentionally jumped from the school building in an attempt to end her life or if she fell due to a migraine attack, which reportedly afflicts her frequently.



Saranya, who is currently receiving treatment at KIMS, has been diagnosed with critical injuries to her legs, and doctors have decided to operate on her. The police have not taken any action since they have not received any complaints about the incident. The article suggests that the cause of the incident is unclear, with the school management claiming that Saranya's health issues, such as migraine, may have caused her to lose balance and fall from the third floor. However, some suspect that the incident was a suicide attempt due to pressure from the school management to perform well in exams. Additionally, sources have noted that the wall on the third floor, which is as high as Saranya's height, would have made it impossible for her to fall accidentally.



The school management said that she fell into the ground right after she emerged from the washroom on the third floor. However, the parents of the girl are tight-lipped over how the incident took place. Kolipaka Naveen, the victim's father is also inclined towards the school management's version of the incident.



An SSC student who did not want her name quoted said, "We have pressure on us to get ranks."



"Competition among private schools is so intense that the managements increase pressure beyond the student's tolerance limits to get ranks. The result is incidents of this nature," said PDSU district secretary K Lakshman. He demanded stringent action against the school management for exerting pressure on students unmindful of how much stress they come under.



The district education officer, E Somasekhar Sharma, visited the school and hospital where the injured students were receiving treatment. He was informed by the student's father that she had a migraine condition, which may have caused her to lose her balance and fall. The school administration reportedly informed Sharma that the incident was an accident. However, when Sharma visited the girl, she was still in shock, and on the doctor's instructions, he did not speak with her for long. He stated that he would prepare a report for his senior officials after completing his investigation.



Khammam II Town Police Station Inspector of Police Ch Sridhar said, "We have not received any complaint from either the parents or the school management". He also said as far as he knew, the student went to the washroom and then felt giddy. It may have caused her to lose balance and fall to the ground.