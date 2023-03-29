Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power Naveen Jindal has been honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award by the University of Texas (UT Dallas) for his accomplishments in industry, politics and education. An alumni of UT Dallas 1992 batch, Naveen Jindal received the award in a ceremony held by the University on March 25, 2023. The industrialist is only the second person to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the University of Texas, Dallas after Nobel Laureate Aziz Sancar.

As a student at UT Dallas, the former Member of Parliament served as both Student Government Vice-President and President and had earned the Student Leader of the Year Award. He was recognised with the University’s Distinguished Alumni award in the year 2010.

To celebrate the enormous success of their most distinguished alumni, the University of Texas at Dallas honoured him by rechristening their School of Management as the Naveen Jindal School of Management in 2011.

This award is the highest honour that UT Dallas bestows on alumni, to recognise a graduate whose extraordinary contributions have bettered society, transformed UT Dallas, and inspired others to reach new heights of excellence.