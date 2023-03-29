National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important alert on fake information circulating on social media regarding JEE Admit Card 2023 and exam city, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times. The official notice issued by the agency is available on the official site of NTA JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the official notice, videos are being circulated on social media platforms which claim to possess “insider” information on the date of release of the City Intimation Slip and Admit Card of JEE Main 2023 Session II. In this context, the NTA rejected such claims as fake and misleading.

Further, they have urged the students and their parents not to fall prey to such videos and YouTube channels hosting these videos. Additionally, they have mentioned that dates of release of city intimation slip and admit card will be announced through a public notice on the official website.

Do note that the only source of authentic information on the JEE Main exam is the official NTA websites for JEE (Main) which include jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Also, candidates can reach out to the official contact number 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in for more clarification regarding the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card for JEE Main 2023 Session II.