The information slip for the exam city of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 session II will be available shortly. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the slips on its website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

What will the slip contain? JEE Main exam city slip is different from admit cards. It will indicate only the name of the city in which candidates' exam centres will be located. Admit cards, mentioning other details will be issued later, most likely in phases as seen during session 1.

As per the notice, JEE Main 2023 session 2 is scheduled to be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. The registration window of session 2 was closed on March 14 but later reopened, following representations from candidates, as per a report by The Hindustan Times.

Further, in the notification for the reopening of the application window, NTA said, “The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time. Candidates can download JEE Main exam city slip and admit card using application number and date of birth. Visit NTA websites, jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for more details," it added.