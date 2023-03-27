On Sunday, March 26, Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned 15 candidates who scored over 100 marks in the TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission) Group I exam. This was done under the suspicion that they had access to the leaked question papers of the Group I preliminary examinations, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



A day before the questioning, police officials called the suspects on the mobile numbers submitted by the candidate during the one-time registration (OTR) of TSPSC. However, no arrests took place, confirmed officials.



Candidates version

Giving more details, one of the Group I candidates who appeared for the questioning at the SIT office said, "We were asked to fill out a form asking for our date of birth, occupation, TSPSC one-time registration details and academic credentials. We were also asked if we had appeared for any other TSPSC exams in the past. They are checking our background and banking transactions."



Further, when asked if he had genuinely scored above 100 marks, he said that it is achievable for those who have prepared for UPSC (civil services) recruitment. He clarified that he had only appeared in Group 1 at the State level, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



An elderly person, who is the father of another applicant, revealed that the SIT questioned his son about whether he had any information regarding the leakage before it came to light. He added that his son had estimated a score of 95 marks based on the answer key, but ultimately scored 101 marks as per the final results.



So far...

TSPSC has cancelled the Group I preliminary examination after confirming that the paper was leaked to many of the applicants through TSPSC insiders. The police have already arrested 13 persons, including four government employees, in connection with the case.