A 19-year-old student, who was studying for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), died by suicide on Monday, March 26, in Salem district, police said. The male student, who hailed from the Kallakurichi district, was preparing for NEET for the third time and was found hanging in a hostel room at a private school's training centre in Ammapalayam near Athur, Salem, as stated in a report by PTI.

Upon receiving the notification from the hostel warden, the police promptly responded and recovered the body of the student. Subsequently, they transported it to the Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem examination.

In light of the prevailing unease in the vicinity of the campus, a considerable number of police personnel were deployed. Officials, including Athur Tahsildar, and the police are conducting an inquiry to determine the cause of death.

Many NEET aspirants in Tamil Nadu have allegedly died by suicide fearing failing the exam. The ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu has been opposing the NEET and even passed a bill in the Assembly seeking exemption from the exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses, as stated in a report by PTI.