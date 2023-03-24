The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) result is expected to be released tomorrow, March 25, 2023, by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). To check scores or download scorecards, qualified candidates can visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

On March 14, 2023, the NEET PG result was announced and according to the result notification on the NBEMS site, candidates who appeared in the exam can download their individual scorecards from nbe.edu.in starting from March 25, 2023.

Read Also : NEET MDS scorecards are to be released today, March 20. Here's how to download

It must be noted that only qualified candidates who are mentioned in the NEET PG 2023 result PDF will be able to download scorecards. Here are the steps to downloading the scorecards:

1) Go to natboard.edu.in, the official site of NBEMS

2) Look for the link to the scorecard on the homepage and click on it

3) Key in your login details and click submit

4) Your scores will appear on the screen

5) Once you check your scores download the page

6) Keep a hard copy of the scorecard for future reference

The hard copy will be essential for the aspirants, especially at the time of counselling. The NEET PG 2023 scorecard will comprise details like the candidate’s name, parents' name, roll number, date of birth, category, scores, the total number of correct and incorrect responses, and rank.