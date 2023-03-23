The matter of relaxation of the "Two attempts in Two consecutive years" criteria to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023 was listed before the Bombay High Court today, March 23. It was heard by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav.

As per a tweet by LiveLaw.in, a reply was filed in the matter but it wasn't on record. "Counsel for petitioner granted seven days time to file rejoinder. List on April 17," said the court.

It was by 67 Class XII pass out students of 2021 that the plea was filed in the Bombay High Court. They were unable to use their opportunity to attempt JEE (Advanced) examination because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath.

What the petition does is seeks relaxation for candidates who appeared in 2021 Class XII exam for the first time to appear for JEE Advanced 2023 on the condition that they should have appeared only once for the exam, in the year 2021 or in the year 2022. Or should not have appeared for JEE Advanced in both the years.

It is to be noted that the plea filed also seeks relaxation of the 75% aggregate marks criteria in the Class XII Board examination to gain admission to IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology).

Quick flashback

When the matter was last heard on March 7, the Bombay High Court had stated that if a strong case is put forth, the petitioners will be permitted to fill out the exam forms to appear for the compensatory JEE Advanced exam. Seeking a response to the plea, the court issued a notice to the Centre. But the Joint Admission Board (JAB) reportedly stated that since the condition of medical emergency doesn't exist now, no relaxation will be issued.