For the fourth phase of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued advance information slip of the exam cities. Wondering how to check it?

Here are the steps:

1. Visit the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in

2. Login with the application number and date of birth

3. Check your information slip of the exam centre

To note, UGC NET phase 4 exam is scheduled to be held on March 11 and March 12, 2023. For exams that will be held after March 12, exam city slips will be issued later. In an official announcement, the NTA said, “The NTA is now displaying the Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for UGC NET December 2022 [Phase IV, 04 Subjects] scheduled to be held between 11 March 2023 and 12 March 2023. Subject-wise details are mentioned in Annexure-1. The exam for the remaining (09) subjects will be conducted after 12 March 2023, and city intimation about the exam will be published shortly."

Read Also : UGC NET December 2022 exam fourth phase: NTA issues advance information slip of exam cities

The third phase for eight subjects will be over on March 6, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times. Adding more, the NTA said, “The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-IV shall be issued later."