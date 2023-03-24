Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) recently inked an agreement with Universitas Brawijaya of Indonesia to elevate its academic research. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) specifies a five-year partnership, as per which, the universities will work together to establish academic and research collaboration. Under the agreement, students from both universities will collaborate on research projects, and there will be opportunities for student exchange programmes, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

TANUVAS is prioritising collaborations with international universities to enhance its research division. Over the past few months, the university has initiated Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with five international universities. "TANUVAS has an agreement with Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, which facilitates students and faculty exchange programme. It was signed five years ago. The period of the MoU is over, but we are in talks to extend its duration," said an official of TANUVAS. According to him, TANUVAS boasts faculty members who are specialists in their respective fields and have significant research experience. These experts apply their knowledge to tackle intricate problems in the veterinary and agriculture sectors through collaborative research programmes with international universities, as reported by The New Indian Express.

In addition to the recently signed agreement with Universitas Brawijaya, TANUVAS has also established partnerships with Oklahoma State University and Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU) in Bangladesh for research collaboration. In the recently released ICAR Ranking 2020 by the Ministry of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in December 2021, TANUVAS secured the top position among all state veterinary universities and was ranked 12th among all agricultural universities, stated The New Indian Express.