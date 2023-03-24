The Sree Narayana Guru Open University announced an ambitious goal to transform Kerala into a "total graduate state" within the next five years. This will involve identifying individuals under the age of 60 who have completed education up to plus two / pre-degree, and supporting them in obtaining a degree with the assistance of the Kudumbashree Mission and the state literacy mission.



The university's budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, presented by Finance Standing Committee convener Biju K Mathew, includes funding for this initiative. Vice Chancellor PM Mubarak Pasha presided over the budget presentation event stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The budget for the upcoming fiscal year estimates revenue of Rs 95.41 crore and anticipates expenditure of Rs 101.3 crore for the Sree Narayana Guru Open University. In addition to supporting the goal of achieving total graduate status, the university will allocate Rs 10.5 crore towards projects aimed at advancing digital literacy throughout the state. These initiatives will be developed in partnership with local bodies, the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), as well as the Kudumbashree and literacy missions. Recognising the potential of nano and micro enterprises to drive economic growth, the university plans to launch a new course, BA Nano Entrepreneurship, starting in the 2023-24 academic year.

Upon completing the programme, students will receive practical training in collaboration with the higher education department's skill development agency, ASAP Kerala, and KDisc. The budget allocates Rs 30 crore towards constructing a permanent headquarters for the university. Furthermore, the university plans to open 24 new study centers at a cost of Rs 3.58 crore, in addition to the 14 existing centres spread across every district. Presently, the university offers nine degree and four PG courses, and in the upcoming academic year, it will launch additional courses such as Afsal-ul-Ulama (preliminary), Afsal-ul-Ulama, Psychology, Political Science, Library Science, Public Administration, Anthropology, and Mathematics at the degree level as reported by The New Indian Express.

Additionally, the university plans to introduce PG programmes in Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Political Science, Library Science, Economics, Philosophy, Public Administration, Computer Application, and Mathematics. To support these new programmes, the university has set aside Rs 3 crore in the budget for creating 75 teaching and non-teaching positions, subject to government approval. Furthermore, an additional Rs 2.83 crore has been earmarked for implementing an automation system to streamline the examination process stated a report by The New Indian Express.