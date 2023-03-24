The leaders of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OUJAC) have been arrested and detained at various police stations ahead of the two-day-Deeksha against the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leaks.

In addition, the police also placed barricades at all entrances to the OU Arts College campus, and the entry of outsiders is being prevented - including that of Telangana State Congress President Revanth Reddy, who was invited by the OUJAC to attend the Deeksha in solidarity with the students.

“The police have been arresting OUJAC leaders since midnight,” alleges Ashok Naik, head of the JAC and adds, “This is an attempt by the OU admin and the Telangana Government to prevent the Deeksha from taking place.” The Deeksha was to start at 1 PM today and go on for two days.

While the executive committee of Osmania University stated that the Arts College campus was not permitted to be used for protests, the JAC maintains that preventing students from protesting is antithetical to the spirit of dissent and democracy that the university is known for.

“We condemn the undemocratic attitude of the State Government, which is suppressing student dissent. They have forgotten that student agitations are the reason they are in power,” said Naik, who asserted that the Deeksha and the protests will continue until there is justice for the students. “Until the TSPSC Chairman DB Janardhan Reddy steps down, and until everyone involved in the leak is suspended, we will continue our protest,” he assured.

The university campus, which has been a hub for student agitation, especially following the Telangana Agitation, has seen several student organisations protesting against the leak and demanding justice for the student. These protests have been met with equal pushback, with the Police now stationed at various points on the campus.

The TSPSC Group 1 Preliminary Exam, which was conducted on October 16 last year, have been cancelled following news of paper leaks, which was met with massive protest and agitation. The leak is currently under investigation by an SIT, and 12 people have been arrested.