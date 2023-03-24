Under the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy 2022, the Higher Education Department of the state has made the decision to implement solar power systems in 48 government degree colleges and 16 teacher education institutes within its jurisdiction. The department has enlisted the assistance of the Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha (GEDCOL) to carry out this project. This initiative aims to not only reduce the institutions' electricity expenses but also provide a stable power supply to support the student's education. The monthly electricity bills for each institution currently range from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to department officials, there is a significant requirement to establish rooftop or ground-mounted solar plants on the buildings to enable the institutions to generate their power, decrease energy consumption costs and promote the creation of eco-friendly campuses. GEDCOL has been designated as the exclusive implementing agency responsible for setting up solar rooftop power systems in all institutions.

On Thursday, March 24, the department instructed the corporation to analyse the power demands of all the institutions and commence work on the project. The solar panel systems will be connected to a centralised electrical substation located within the campuses to provide joint solar coverage, as reported by The New Indian Express.